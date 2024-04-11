GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

