GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.04 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

