GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HIG stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

