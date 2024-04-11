GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

