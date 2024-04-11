GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $467.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.95. The company has a market cap of $436.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

