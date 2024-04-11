GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $507.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.29. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

