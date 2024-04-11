Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

BSV stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

