Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,246 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 357.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

