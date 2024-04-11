Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,295 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

