Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.