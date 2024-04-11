Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

