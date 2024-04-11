Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

