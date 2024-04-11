Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $169.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

