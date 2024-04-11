Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RWL opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.