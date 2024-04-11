Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $184.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

