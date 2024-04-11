Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

