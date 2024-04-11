Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 184,525 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.