Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

