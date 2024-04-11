Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

