Geegoopuzzle Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $283.89 million and $795,935.98 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,292.50 or 1.00289069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00126283 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.83821898 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $811,130.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

