Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $484.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $463.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.76. Gartner has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.