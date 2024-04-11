FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issued By Roth Capital

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Lovesac Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 87.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lovesac by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

