FY2024 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Versus Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Versus Systems
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 High-Yield Stocks In Rebound Mode: How High Can They Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.