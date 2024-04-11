FY2024 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Versus Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

