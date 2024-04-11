FY2024 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Reduced by Analyst

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for China Yuchai International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CYD opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

