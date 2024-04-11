FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

HLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $129.18 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

