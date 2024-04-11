FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 470.8% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 470.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 70,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

