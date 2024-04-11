FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Holdings Cut by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $33.27 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

