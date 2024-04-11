Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($6.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 161,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

