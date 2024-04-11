Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $20.48. Fiverr International shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 491,066 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $825.65 million, a PE ratio of 230.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

