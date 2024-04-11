Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 3,971 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $24,665.08.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $21,081.24.

FPH stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Five Point by 813.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

