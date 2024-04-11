First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 78,350 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

