First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) is PFS Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 37,684.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,025 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 7.7% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned about 2.63% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 219,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 27,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.