First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 1,156,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

