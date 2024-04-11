First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 207.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 185.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $68.67 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

