First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 955.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

