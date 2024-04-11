First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,785.57.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,607.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,555.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,459.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $945.32 and a 52 week high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

