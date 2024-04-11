Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

