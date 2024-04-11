Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 774 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 804,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

