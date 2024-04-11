Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PGR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.60. 186,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.