Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 289,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.