Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,314 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,074. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

