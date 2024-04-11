Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $622.31. 261,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

