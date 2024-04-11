Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Paramount Global worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.