Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

