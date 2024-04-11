Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 134,259 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortive by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 48.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 144,283 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.