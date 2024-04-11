Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,331. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.