Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,930,570. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

