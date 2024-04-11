Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 593,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,020. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

