Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $158,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

