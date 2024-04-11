Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

